Black Stars defender, Baba Rahman, has presented a POAK jersey to the son of former president John Dramani Mahama

Baba Rahman met Sharaf Mahama during his holidays in Ghana

The Chelsea defender is set to make a decision about his future at PAOK Thessaloniki

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Black Stars defender, Baba Abdul Rahman, has presented a jersey of the Greek side PAOK Thessaloniki to the son of former Ghana President, John Dramani Mahama, Sharaf Mahama.

He presented the gift to Sharaf Mahama while on holiday in Ghana.

The pair have been friends for some time and met as the defender returned to Ghana following a long football season in Europe.

The Ghana left-back ended a successful loan stint with PAOK, where he helped them win the Greek Cup, and on his arrival brought one of his jerseys to Sharaf.

Black Stars defender Baba Rahman presents POAK jersey to son of former Ghana President. SOURCE: Twitter/ @babarahmangh @SharafMahama18 @Topscoutfa

Source: Twitter

Sharaf Mahama has not hidden his desire of playing professional football after trials abroad and in Ghana.

Baba Rahman has been a part of the senior national team since 2014 and played one of the two international friendlies early this month against Ivory Coast.

The 25-year-old is currently a Chelsea player following the end of his loan spell, but it is yet to be decided if he will return to the London club or find a new club.

The ex-Kotoko player joined Chelsea from the German Bundesliga side, Augsburg but has since struggled to break into the first team.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In related sports stories, YEN.com.gh reported that the much anticipated match between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak has ended with the "Phobians" winning the day by a goal to nil.

The Accra Giants are therefore in a wide lead on the league title in 11 years after defeating their arch-rivals in what many consider a tough match.

Both teams were level on 56 points ahead of Sunday's match at the Accra Sports Stadium but the defeat of the Porcupines, who were second-placed, means Hearts have now taken a three-point lead.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh