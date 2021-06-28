Raggae-Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has declared support for Hearts after they beat Kotoko

He finally opened up on his love for the Accra-based club after holding back

The multi-award-winning artiste celebrated Hearts victory over Kotoko

Ghanaian raggae-dancehall superstar, Stonebwoy, has finally declared his unflinching support for Accra Hearts of Oak following their victory over Asante Kotoko.

The multiple award-winning artiste, known in real life as Livingstone Etse Satekla, is delighted by the growing interest in the Ghana Premier League as witnessed on Sunday.

Stonebwoy in a post on Twitter admitted he kept his support off the radar for 'obvious reasons' but could not hide his excitement after the Phobians' win.

Raggae-Dancehall artist Stonebwoy declares support for Hearts after Kotoko victory. SOURCE: Twitter/ @_1realfred @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Twitter

Hearts of Oak beat Asante Kotoko to go three points clear at the top of the table with three games remaining to end the campaign.

Ghana U-20 captain, Daniel Barnieh, scored the only goal of the match.

YEN.com.gh reported that Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko lock horns in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

The match which was played at the Accra Sports Stadium became more significant as the two teams were tied on 56 points on the GPL table with Hearts on top because of a superior goal difference.

A win for Hearts of Oak places the team ahead of Kotoko regarding chances of winning the 2021 league title.

In other football news, Black Stars defender, Baba Abdul Rahman, has presented a jersey of the Greek side PAOK Thessaloniki to the son of former Ghana President, John Dramani Mahama, Sharaf Mahama.

He presented the gift to Sharaf Mahama while on holiday in Ghana. The pair have been friends for some time and met as the defender returned to Ghana following a long football season in Europe.

The Ghana left-back ended a successful loan stint with PAOK, where he helped them win the Greek Cup, and on his arrival brought one of his jerseys to Sharaf.

