Napoli's most expensive signing, Victor Osiheme has been spotted playing on a grassless pitch with friends in Nigeria

The striker is enjoying the holidays in Nigeria after breaking the African transfer record

Osiheme joined Napoli from Lille for 70 million Euros

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Nigeria and Napoli forward, Victor Osiheme, who broke the transfer record as the most expensive African player, has been spotted playing on a grassless pitch with friends in Lagos.

The 22-year-old returned home after a long season in Italy to join his childhood friends as they played street football as he enjoys the summer holidays.

In photos shared on Facebook by Futbol Connect, the lanky attacker is seen in his Napoli jersey serving onlookers with amazing skills and also having pep talks with his friends.

Napoli's most expensive signing Victor Osiheme spotted playing on grassless pitch with friends in Nigeria. Source: Facebook/ Futbol Connect.

Source: Facebook

Osiheme is Napoli's record signing after the Italian giants broke the bank to buy the former FIFA U-17 World Cup winner for €70 million.

Last season, the Nigerian striker netted 10 goals in 24 appearances in his debut serie A campaign, despite struggling with injuries.

He is expected to return to Italy in July to begin preseason with the Blues as they prepare for the 2021/22 campaign.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In other sports stories, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars defender, Baba Abdul Rahman, has presented a jersey of the Greek side PAOK Thessaloniki to the son of former Ghana President, John Dramani Mahama, Sharaf Mahama.

He presented the gift to Sharaf Mahama while on holiday in Ghana.

The pair have been friends for some time and met as the defender returned to Ghana following a long football season in Europe.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh