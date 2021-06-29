Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey changes jersey number at Arsenal

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey, has changed jersey numbers at Arsenal

The Ghana midfielder will use his favourite number 5 jersey from next season

This was disclosed when Arsenal announced squad numbers for the 2021/22 season

Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey, has changed his jersey number at English Premier League side Arsenal, after leaving the number 18 shirt for number 5.

The midfielder reverted to his favourite jersey after using the number 18 jersey for the 2020/21 campaign.

Following his arrival from Atletico Madrid last summer, the 27-year-old was handed the number 18 shirt because the number five was unavailable.

Partey spoke about his lucky number as the Gunners start preparations for the upcoming season.

“I like the No 5 because it's one of the most important numbers in the team and it is also a lucky number for me. It's the number I've worn for the past few years, so for me it's one of the best numbers," he told Arsenal's official website.

Thomas Partey joined the English giants on transfer deadline day after the London-based club triggered his 45 million pounds release clause.

Last season, Partey played 32 times in all competitions for Arsenal.

Earlier this month, the deputy Ghana captain featured in the Black Stars friendly against Ivory Coast before launching his foundation a day after.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Thomas Partey successfully launched his Foundation in his hometown of Odumase-Krobo.

The Black Stars midfielder outdoored the foundation on Monday, June 14, 2021, as his way of giving back to society and the less privileged.

The 27-year-old is interested in transforming the lives of people in his hometown after realizing his dream of becoming a professional football despite having to go through the hard way to fulfil his potential.

