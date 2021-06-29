Ex-GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi charged with fraud and corruption

Former GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi has been charged with fraud and corruption a myjoyonline.com report has stated.

The charges are in connection with the 3-year-old investigation carried out by award-winning journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

What came to be known as the infamous" Number 12" documentary exposed alleged corruption in the corridors of football administration in Ghana in 2018.

The former GFA president has also been charged with conspiracy to commit fraud.

Former Northern Regional Football Association chairman Abdulai Alhassan has also been charged with a similar offense.

The two men pleaded not guilty and have been granted bail to the sum of GHc1m with three sureties to be justified.

The presiding judge, Justice El-Freda Denkyi also ordered the prosecutor to serve the defence lawyers with disclosures and witness statements to the defence before adjourning the case to July 23, 2021.

Kwesi Nyantakyi was captured in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas Number 12 exposé, allegedly collecting cash gifts and peddling influence.

He resigned as GFA President and lost his positions as FIFA Council Member and 1st Vice President of CAF.

Source: Yen