Ghanaians online have shared their worry about security in Ghana

These comments come after the police and military clashed with young people demonstrating over the death of activist Ibrahim Mohammed aka Kaaka

Two people are reported dead, and four people are injured as a result of the unrest

Ghanaians have expressed worry following news of the death of two people in Ejura after gunshots were fired by security personnel.

On Tuesday, June 29, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported that the Police and military personnel have clashed with some youth at Ejura Sekeyedumase in the Ashanti region.

The security personnel clashed with the youth who were protesting over the death of a #FixTheCountry activist, Ibrahim Mohammed aka Kaaka.

In a series of posts online, Ghanaians are asking questions about the state of security in the country.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the concerns by Ghanaians below.

Abdul Razak: "The police and military are also part of the problems we have in ghana how they be shooting at unarmed citizens, this is pure murder and massacre they need to face they law they aint above the law"

Rexford Banoya: "This is very sad. How can we have cruelity and unprofessionalism of State institutions like these? Hmm, when wicked and evils rule, the people suffer and mourn."

Eugenia Sowah: "What is wrong if they go on a protest, they are in pain for their brother's death and they seek for Justice, why do you have to shot them, where they fighting each other, oh Ghana"

Agbeko Ben Kofi: "Tell me where we go na run go after making our mother land a bitter place to live hmm"

Apart from the death of two people, about four others are said to have been injured.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video showing how residents of Ejura in the Ashanti region run for cover amid sporadic gunshots from security personnel had popped up online.

In the video seen on Instagram, residents were seen fleeing the place they had massed up to demonstrate the death of one Ibrahim Mohammed alias Macho Kaaka.

