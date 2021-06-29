Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp are set to work with Patrick Vieira at Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace would soon name France legend Patrick Vieira as the club's new manager

Ayew and Schlupp are expected to play key roles at Palace next season

Ghanaian duo Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp could be working with former Arsenal and France midfielder Patrick Vieira as Crystal Palace's new manager.

The 2000 World Cup winner has reportedly reached an agreement with the South London side and is set to take over this summer.

According to English tabloid, Skysports, Vieira will take over as the next manager replacing Roy Hodgson who retired at the end of last season.

Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp have been key members of the Eagles in the last three seasons, with the former winning Crystal Palace player of the season in the 2019/20 campaign.

However, the duo will have to work enormously hard to convince Vieira to be part of his team in the upcoming season if he is confirmed, coach.

Patrick Vieira started his coaching at the Manchester City youth team before moving to the United States to take charge of New York City FC.

He later moved to France to manage OGC Nice but was later sacked due to poor performance.

