Kwabena Yeboah is full of praise for GFA President, Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku has been GFA President since 2019

According to Kwabena Yeboah, Kurt Okraku has exceeded expectations

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ace broadcaster and President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana, Kwabena Yeboah, is full of praise for Chief of Ghana's Football Federation, Kurt Okraku.

Kurt Okraku has been President of the Ghana Football Association since October 2019, after taking over from Kwesi Nyantakyi.

In an interview with Hello FM, Kwabena Yeboah stated he has been impressed with the performance of his former colleague, Kurt Okraku, despite the challenges he was confronted with.

GFA President has exceeded expectations- Ace broadcaster Kwabena Yeboah. SOURCE: Twitter/ @SWAG_Ghana

Source: Twitter

The former journalist assumed office after the Kwesi Nyantakyi era came to a crushing end following revelations of the Anas investigations.

He also had to deal with the global COVID-19 pandemic which affected sports activities worldwide.

"I think that the Ghana Football Association led by Kurt Okraku have done a wonderful job. And I think that Kurt has exceeded my expectations," he told Hello FM.

"I say this in the context that he took over the reign of Ghana football at a very very difficult time. This was after the Anas' Expose where Ghana didn't play for over one year," he added.

"And then as soon as we started a new era CoVID-19 issues came in. So we went off for a very long time and for Kurt to come on board to organise our football to this level, Premier division, first division, second division, women's league and to whip up that interest to this level and to bring back the love, I think it's been wonderful.

"Having said that, I have not suggested for a moment that it has been absolutely flourishing. I have had my criticism against him, in certain regard but I think that overall he deserves a great deal of commendation.

"I'm very very excited about what he has done so far and I am hoping that he would continue on this trajectory."

Ghana's football looks to be on the horizon once again following the competitive nature of the Premier League.

Over the weekend, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko sold out one of the best games in the domestic league and in May, the Phobians filled up the Accra Sports Stadium when they faces Great Olympics.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that English rapper of Ghanaian descent, Michael Kwadwo Omari, better known as Stormzy, was not left out of the celebrations after England beat Germany in the Euro 2020 round of 16.

The multiple award winning rapper was spotted with hundreds of English fans watching the game at the BOXPARK in Croydon on Tuesday afternoon.

In pictures and a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter, Stormzy was seen filled with so much joy as he jumped onto a table as Harry Kane netted his side's second goal on the night. Read more:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen News