Former President John Dramani Mahama has visited victims of the shooting incident at Ejura in the Ashanti region.

The former president visited the victims at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

The victims were shot by military personnel during a protest by the youth of Ejura on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

The youth were protesting over the murder of social activist Ibrahim Anyass Mohammed, popuarly known as Kaaka Macho.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Mahama was spotted inside the hospital ward where one of the victims laid.

Later, the former president was seen being briefed about the victim's situation before he interacted with the young man.

Source: Yen