Ghana's Anthony Baffoe resigns as deputy CAF General Secretary

The former Ghana defender has resigned from his deputy CAF general secretary role

Anthony Baffoe expressed gratitude to CAF after leaving office

The German-born Ghanaian has been in office since 2017

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Former Ghana international, Anthony Baffoe, has resigned from his post as the deputy general secretary of the Confederation of African Football after four years.

Anthony Baffoe announced he is leaving office on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after working as the deputy secretary-general in charge of Football and Development at the continental governing body.

The 1992 AFCON team member took to Twitter and CAF's official website to thank them for giving him the opportunity to serve.

Ghanaian Anthony Baffoe resigns as deputy CAF General Secretary. SOURCE: Twitter/ @AnthonyBaffoe

Source: Twitter

"This was a decision I took three months ago due to personal reasons. The journey which started in November 2017 sadly ends, giving way to the start of a fresh journey. I count myself lucky to have served CAF and being at the forefront of the administration of the game on the continent. Praise be to Almighty Allah," said the Ghanaian on CAF's website.

"I am grateful to the CAF Executive Committee led by Patrice Motsepe for the opportunity, not forgetting former CAF President Ahmad Ahmad for seeing the potential in me at first hand."

"I leave with my head high as together with your support we achieved many milestones and crossed many hurdles as far as the development and promotion of African football is concerned. As the first footballer to serve in such a senior management position, I am convinced I won’t be the last. My fellow legends, thanks for the support and my family for always being my Rock."

The 56-year-old is the first player born outside Ghana to play for the Black Stars, featuring for the West Africans between 1991 to 1994.

He played 25 times for the country and scored a goal for the Black Stars.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that ace broadcaster and President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana, Kwabena Yeboah, is full of praise for Chief of Ghana's Football Federation, Kurt Okraku.

Kurt Okraku has been President of the Ghana Football Association since October 2019, after taking over from Kwesi Nyantakyi.

In an interview with Hello FM, Kwabena Yeboah stated he has been impressed with the performance of his former colleague, Kurt Okraku, despite the challenges he was confronted with.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen