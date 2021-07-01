Actress Nathalie Emmanuel age, movies and TV shows, net worth, latest updates

Nathalie Emmanuel has won the hearts of many people with her outstanding performances. The British actress started in theatre productions in the late 1990s, where she starred in West End Productions. Then, she transitioned to on-screen, where her performance has been exceptional.

Nathalie Emmanuel is seen arriving at the Excelsior during the 77th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy.

Source: Getty Images

Nathalie is a British actress and model. She began her career as a theatre actress in the musical The Lion King. She later debuted in the movie, Twenty8k. She gained international recognition for her role as Missandei in Games of Thrones.

Nathalie Emmanuel's profile summary

Full name: Nathalie Joanne Emmanuel

Nathalie Joanne Emmanuel Nickname: Nathalie Emmanuel

Nathalie Emmanuel Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 2nd March 1989

2nd March 1989 Birth sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth: Southend-on-Sea, Essex, England

Southend-on-Sea, Essex, England Nathalie Emmanuel's age: 32 years old (as of 2021)

32 years old (as of 2021) Nationality: British

British Ethnicity: White

White Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour : Black

: Black Weight: 61 kg

61 kg Height: 5 feet 7 inches

5 feet 7 inches Body statistics: 36-26-38 inches

36-26-38 inches Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Mother : Debbie Emmanuel

: Debbie Emmanuel Marital status: Single

Single Education: St. Hilda’s independent school, Westcliff Grammer Girls High School

St. Hilda’s independent school, Westcliff Grammer Girls High School Profession : Actress, model

: Actress, model Net worth: $4 million

$4 million Nathalie Emmanuel's Instagram: @nathalieemmanuel

Nathalie Emmanuel's biography

The actress was born on 2nd March 1989 in Southend-on-Sea, a seaside resort town in Essex, England. She is the daughter of a half Dominican and half English mother and a father of half-Saint Lucian and half English ancestry.

She displayed great interest and passion in acting at a young age. When her mother noticed this, she enrolled her in acting, singing and dancing classes. When Nathalie was ten years old, she landed her first acting gig as Young Nala in the West End production of The Lion King.

Nathalie went to St. Hilda’s Independent School for her elementary studies. Later, she enrolled at the Westcliff Grammer Girls High School for her high school education. She has not offered any information about her university studies.

Career

The actress made her TV debut when she starred as Sasha Valentine in the soap opera Hollyoaks. She appeared in the series until 2010 with her role entailing drug addiction and prostitution.

In January 2012, the model acted as BBC Three's Websex: What's the Harm? She investigated the online sexual habits of people aged 16 to 24 in the United Kingdom.

Nathalie Emmanuel at the 77 Venice International Film Festival.

Source: Getty Images

In 2012, she starred as Missandei in the HBO fantasy drama series, Game of Thrones. In 2015 Nathalie Emmanuel's Game of Thrones role was promoted to a regular cast on the show.

Again, her character stood out as she was the only woman of colour with a prominent role. Other Nathalie Emmanuel's movies and TV shows roles are as follows:

2006 to 2010 - Hollyoaks as Sasha Valentine

as Sasha Valentine 2008 - Hollyoaks Later as Sasha Valentine

as Sasha Valentine 2009 - Hollyoaks: The Morning After the Night Before

2011 - Casualty as Cheryl Hallows

as Cheryl Hallows 2011 - Misfits as Charlie

as Charlie 2011 - Scream if you Know the Answer ! as Guest

! as Guest 2012 - Websex: What's the Harm ? as Presenter

? as Presenter 2013 to 2019 - Game of Thrones as Missandei

as Missandei 2019 - Four Weddings and a Funeral as Maya

as Maya 2019 - The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance as Deet (voice)

as Deet (voice) 2012 - Twenty8k as Carla

as Carla 2015 - Furious 7 as Megan Ramsey

as Megan Ramsey 2015 - Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials as Harriet

as Harriet 2017 - The Fate of the Furious as Megan Ramsey

as Megan Ramsey 2018 - Maze Runner: The Death Cure as Harriet

as Harriet 2018 - The Titan as Warrant Officer Tally Rutherford

as Warrant Officer Tally Rutherford 2020 - Holly Slept Over as Holly

as Holly 2021 - F9 as Megan Ramsey

as Megan Ramsey 2021 - Army of Thieves as Gwendoline

Awards and nominations

The actress has received several awards for her excellent acting skills. Some of the awards and nominations in her name include:

2014 - Screen Actors Guild Award for the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series (Nominated)

2015 - Screen Actors Guild Award for the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series (Nominated)

2015 - Empire Awards for the Empire Hero Award (Winner)

2016 - Screen Actors Guild Award for the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series (nominated)

2017 - Screen Actors Guild Award for the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series (nominated).

Boyfriend and dating history

What is Nathalie Emmanuel husband's name? The gorgeous actress has never been married and does not have a husband. She is currently single and focused on building her career. She was previously in a relationship with Sonny Valentine.

Sonny was Nathalie's co-star and on-screen brother on Hollyoak, playing the role of Devon Anderson. However, the duo did not offer much information about their relationship. Details such as how and when they met are not publicly known. The reason behind their breakup has not been revealed to the public.

Nathalie Emmanuel's net worth

Nathalie Emmanuel is seen arriving at the Excelsior during the 77th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy.

Source: Getty Images

The model has an estimated net worth of $4 million. She has made her fortune from films, TV shows, and endorsement deals. She has also made a considerable sum of wealth from her Fast and Furious franchise involvement.

Latest updates

The Four Weddings and a Funeral star landed a new job opportunity at Audible's The Coldest Case. The agency reached out to the model about the opportunity during the first Covid-19 lockdown in London. Nathalie Emmanuel's audible advert gave her a chance of working remotely from home.

Nathalie Emmanuel fast facts

Who is Nathalie Emmanuel? She is a talented British actress and model. How old is Nathalie Emmanuel? The actress is 32 years old as of 2021. She was born on 2nd March 1989. Where did Nathalie Emmanuel study? She studied at St. Hilda’s independent school and Westcliff Grammer Girls High School. What nationality is Nathalie Emmanuel? She has British nationality and white ethnicity. Who is Nathalie Emmanuel dating? The model is not dating anyone at the moment. Instead, she is single and focused on her career. How tall is Nathalie Emmanuel? She is 5 feet 7 inches and weighs around 61 kg. Was Nathalie Emmanuel in the Game of Thrones? Yes, she was. She played the role of Missandei in the highly-acclaimed TV series. How much is Nathalie Emmanuel worth? She has an estimated net worth of $4 million as of 2021.

Nathalie Emmanuel is a force to be reckoned with in the film industry. The star's journey is impressive as she started by playing minor roles on TV to the United Kingdom's most wanted actresses. She has amassed an enormous following and a broad fan base all over the world.

