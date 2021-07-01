Ghanaian artiste Shatta Wale has created a playlist for global streaming platform TIDAL

The playlist is part of activities to celebrate International Reggae Day

TIDAL is co-owned by Beyonce, Rihanna, Kanye West and Jack Dorsey, the Chief Executive Officer of Twitter

Ghanaian artiste Shatta Wale's star power keeps growing.

On the occasion of International Reggae Day on July 1, Wale curated a 15-track playlist for TIDAL, a streaming service co-owned by the likes of Beyonce, Rihanna, Kanye West, Lil Wayne and Jack Dorsey, the Chief Executive Officer of Twitter.

Shatta Wale creates playlist for Beyonce-owned TIDAL for International Reggae Day. Photo source: Instagram: @shattawalenima, @Beyonce

"I'm Charles Nii Armah Mensah, Popularly Known As Shatta Wale From Ghana. Massive Respect to Tidal From The King Of African Dancehall, Shatta Wale To Everyone Across The Globe," reads the note accompanying the playlist.

"Reggae & Dancehall Has Gained A Firm Root And Stretches From JA To Africa. Here Are Some Of My Favorite Tunes For You. Enjoy It. Happy International Reggae Day."

The playlist includes songs by Bob Marley and the Wailers, Vybz Kartel, and Wale himself.

Shatta Wale featured on Beyonce's 2020 song 'Already' alongside Major Lazer. The song is off The Lion King: The Gift' album and was featured on the musical film and visual album 'Black Is King.'

On Wednesday, June 30, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported Wale had joined the many voices discussing the Ejura unrests and clashes.

In a Facebook post, Shatta Wale indicated that it was not right for people to go out and fight and end up in prison just because the masses were calling for it. He said instead of clamouring for the country to be fixed, citizens should rather ask Ghanaian leaders to do better because the upheavals can only be disastrous for the entire nation.

