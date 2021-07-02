Ghanaian midfielder Anthony Annan wants a Black Stars return

The veteran midfielder is ready to serve Ghana again

Annan last played for the national team in 2013

Ghanaian midfielder Anthony Annan, who plays for Finish topflight club, FC Inter Turku says he is ready for a Black Stars invite if the country needs his services.

The 36-year-old is eyeing a return to the Black Stars after seven years.

In an interview with Sky Power FM, the petite midfielder disclosed that he has not hanged his boots when it comes to international football despite being out of the team since 2013.

Anthony Annan interested in a return to the Black Stars. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial @FCInterTurku

“I am a Ghanaian and my doors are always open if my nation needs my services,” he told Skyy Power FM.

Anthony Annan was one of Ghana's top performers at the FIFA World Cup in 2010, marshalling the midfield anchor as the Black Stars became the third African country to reach the quarter finals of the global showpiece.

The former Hearts of Oak player had a good national team career, making his debut in 2007 against five times World Champions Brazil in an international friendly in Sweden on March, 27.

He has gone on to make 67 appearances for the Black Stars, scoring two goals in the process.

Annan represented Ghana at five Africa Cup of Nations from CAN 2008 to the South Africa 2013.

He last played for the team at the Nations Cup in South Africa, starting in the 2-2 draw match against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The hardworking midfielder currently plies his trade in Finland, where he played 12 times for Inter Turku last season.

In 2021, he has been involved in six games for his club.

His club career has seen him travel across the globe playing in Norway, Germany, Spain, Israel and now Finland.

