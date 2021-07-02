I left Chelsea because of Antonio Conte - Ghana defender Baba Rahman reveals

Ghana defender Baba Rahman reveals reason for leaving Chelsea

The defender says he didn't see eye to eye with Italian manager Antonio Conte

Baba Rahman left Chelsea to join Schalke O4 on loan in 2016

Ghana defender Baba Abdul Rahman has revealed that he requested for loan at Chelsea in 2016 because Italian manager Antonio Conte did not like him.

According to the Chelsea left-back, his confidence was deflated by Conte who seemed to pick on him at any chance he gets.

In an interview with Gary Al-Smith of Joy FM, the former Augsburg player mentioned how his Chelsea teammates thought he had a problem with Antonio Conte due to the constant verbal abuse.

“I left Chelsea because I didn’t get on well with Conte. When he arrived I had a first meeting with him before the season ended. He told me how he wanted to play and how I can be in the team if I decide to stay. So I said okay that’s fine," said Baba.

"When we went on vacation and came back, he was at the Euros so we started the pre-season and then he came to join us. And during the pre-season I didn’t like the way he was reacting toward me," added the 26-year-old.

The ex-Dreams FC and Asante Kotoko player then resorted to the club's Sporting Director to report his displeasure of the coach's treatment towards him.

"So I went to speak to the Sporting Director and I told him my worries. I told him this is what is happening in training and I don’t have confidence anymore and if I would stay here I will not be confident enough to show my qualities," continued Baba.

"The first meeting, he told me to just keep calm and keep working hard so I said that’s fine. This was in London and then we went to Austria and it started getting worse and that’s when I said no, I can’t take it anymore.”

Although he had the support of his teammates like Mikel Obi, Baba Rahman was fed up and decided to move on loan because Chelsea were not ready to sell him.

“Mikel Obi told me to just stay and shouldn’t bother what [Conte] is doing, but as young as I was , I was not taking it lightly so when we went to Austria I spoke to the Sporting Director and told him [that] it is going overboard and I can’t take it. So they told me okay, so what do you want to do? I told them I would prefer to leave and they said no the club don’t want to sell me. So I said okay, if that’s so then I would prefer to go on loan from here," said the calm Baba to Gary Al-Smith.

“The then coach of Schalke 04 was my former coach in Augsburg so he called me and told me, Baba you know if you are not feeling good at Chelsea, you know I’m here to help you. I’m in Schalke now so if you want to come that’s fine."

Baba Rahman spent last season on loan at Greek giants POAK, where he won the Greece Cup with the club.

He has returned to London to start preseason with the Blues.

