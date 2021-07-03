Violetta Komyshan: Everything you need to know about Ansel Elgort's girlfriend

Not many people can consider Violetta Komyshan a celebrity. But her association with Baby Driver (2017) actor Ansel Elgort probably makes her one. However, she has kept most of her information private. People only know her as the long-term girlfriend of Ansel Elgort. But what is Violetta’s background, and what is her relationship with Ansel?

Violetta Komyshan attends the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Baby Driver" at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

The first time people got to know Violetta Komyshan was in June 2014, when she appeared with Ansel Elgort in public. Since then, people have seen the two in many public events holding hands and kissing on multiple occasions.

Violetta has even attended red carpet events together with the actor to show support. But the two seem to have gone silent since January 2020, and there were rumours they had broken up. Here is more information about Violetta and everything you need to know about her.

What nationality is Violetta Komyshan?

Violetta Komyshan is a Ukrainian born in Toronto, Canada, on 20 January 1996. She came to the USA when she was five years old and settled in Brooklyn, New York. Her parents are originally from Ukraine and took her there to get to know her extended family, spending one year. As of 2021, Violetta Komyshan’s age is 25 years. She is a ballet dancer, social media influencer, and .

Komyshan started dancing after moving to Brooklyn. When she turned nine years old, her love affair with classical ballet began. Also, her most notable appearance as an actress in a movie was in 2018 when she played Pink Lady #2 in Billionaire Boys Club.

Dating life

Who is Violetta Komyshan dating? She has been dating Ansel Elgort since 2012. In 2014, the two split up briefly because of Ansel’s busy filming schedule and constant press for the movies. They then got back together in 2015, with Ansel suggesting something was missing in his life, and that was love.

Violetta Komyshan and Ansel Elgort attend the GQ Men Of The Year Awards at The Star in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Don Arnold

Source: Getty Images

How did Violetta Komyshan and Ansel Elgort meet? Violetta Komyshan and Ansel Elgort met in high school. The two were studying at the LaGuardia High School of Music & Art, which was around 2012.

During her freshman year, she was with her friend, and they were walking down the block when she looked at him and thought he was attractive. Ansel then walked up to the two ladies and greeted them. He later waited for her after school the next day and exchanged numbers.

They soon became friends and started dating when Violetta was at the end of her sophomore year. Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan prom night may have happened around this time.

Between 2015 and 2020, Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan were together and accompanied each other in red carpet events. The last public event they attended was a Golden Gloves after-party in 2020.

Around April 2021, rumours emerged that the couple had ended their relationship. The stories swirled the internet after Violetta deleted almost all her photos of Ansel from her social media pages. Also, Ansel deleted all images on his Instagram account too. However, the two have not commented about their relationship status.

Is Ansel Elgort still dating Violetta? After rumours emerged of their split in April 2021, it remains unknown whether Ansel Elgort is still dating Violetta. Ever since they emerged online as couples, they have never commented about their relationship and only showed through actions, such as kissing.

The two also split up before and got back together. With time, people will get to know whether the high school sweethearts ended their relationship of more than a decade.

Career

What does Violetta Komyshan do? Violetta Komyshan is a professional ballet dancer. She trained at the American Ballet Theatre and was once a member of a dance company called BalletNext. Apart from dancing, Violetta is also a fitness instructor.

The dancer occasionally performs at the Whitney Biennial and with the Chicago Ballet Conservatory. Her favourite show is The Master and Form, including performing in a cage-like structure with hanging ropes. In addition, she sometimes creates instructional videos to show her followers on social media how to make ballet moves to tone their bodies.

Has Violetta been at the Oscars? The ballet dancer has been to the Oscars in her capacity as Ansel’s plus one. Violetta Komyshan's Oscars appearance in 2018 later had people talking when she had a wardrobe malfunction. She had won a black dress that became see-through because of the flashing lights at the event and showed her nipples.

Ansel Elgort (2nd from left), girlfriend Violetta Komyshana and family attend the screening after party for Baby Driver. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

Has Violetta Komyshan worked together with Ansel Elgort? Violetta appeared in a music video called Thief by Ansel. Thief is Elgort’s musical offering, a smouldering 1980’s inspired dance-pop tune that tells a story of a wicked womaniser who steals a woman’s body and heart without regret.

Social media

Is Violetta Komyshan on Instagram? Yes. Violetta Komyshan’s Instagram account is @violetta. She has over 910,000 followers on the platform and uses it to document her lifestyle. In addition, the ballerina sometimes uses her account to promote brands. Some of the companies she has promoted include Tods and Forevermark Diamonds.

Why is Ansel Elgort off social media? Ansel is on various social media platforms. He uses the handle @AnselElgort on Twitter and joined the platform in 2010. The actor has 3.3 million followers on Twitter. However, he has not updated his status since 2 November 2018.

Apart from Twitter, Ansel Elgort is on Instagram and uses the handle @ansel. He has over 9.1 million followers on the platform. However, he has zero posts after deleting all his pictures from the social media network.

Violetta Komyshan is a ballet dancer and social media influencer known as the girlfriend of actor Ansel Elgort. She is also a fitness instructor and teaches her followers how to dance ballet. Violetta and Ansel have been together since they were in high school. The two met when the dancer was a freshman and started dating during her sophomore year.

Yen.com.gh shared an article about Hollywood's favourite footwear designer, Amina Muaddi. If you are a fashionista and pay attention to what you wear, you must have come across Muaddi's brands of shoes. Although the shoe designer has been active in the fashion industry for about a decade, she came into the limelight a few years ago.

Muaddi creates comfy footwear that helps females feel great. At the age of 35, she is already walking the steps of luxury shoemakers such as Christian Louboutin. She was the most celebrated designer in 2019, and this is obvious with the total celebrities that associate with her footwear.

Source: Yen.com.gh