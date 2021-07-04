GFAwards21: Asamoah Gyan honoured with the Player of the Decade Award

Asamoah Gyan has been honoured with the Player of the Decade Award at the 2021 Ghana Football Awards (GFAwards21)

The former Black Stars captain is Ghana's all-time top scorer with over 50 goals and the African with the most goals in World Cup history

The GFAwards21 came off at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, July 3

Ghana's all-time goal scorer, Asamoah Gyan, emerged as the Player of the Decade at the 3rd edition of the Ghana Football Awards (GFAwards21) held on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

The GFAwards21 was held at the Grand Arena at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday to honour Ghanaian footballing stars for their sterling performance in the year under review and contribution to the game both locally and internationally.

Legendary former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, also known as Baby Jet, was honoured with the Player of the Decade Award on the night.

Addressing his fans and followers in a clip, Gyan, who failed to show up at the event to pick up the award, apologise to his fans.

''Hello good evening everyone, I'm very sorry I couldn't make it to the awards night,'' he said.

Gyan went ahead to express immense gratitude to his fans and Ghanaians for the award.

''I want to thank everybody for this prestigious award. First of all, I'd like to thank my family, fans, and all the people from Ghana for this award; being honoured as the Player of the Decade is so humbling.

''I'd like to take this opportunity to thank the organisers and everybody who made this event possible,'' he added.

The former Black Stars captain has a tall career achievement unmatched by his peers in Ghana.

Aside from being Ghana's all-time top scorer with over 50 goals, Gyan is the African with the most goals in World Cup history, reports myjoyonline.com.

On March 24, 2021, the former Liberty Professionals' player launched a book project to document his life as a successful footballer and an entrepreneur.

Watch the video below:

