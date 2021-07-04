Ghana Football Awards: André Ayew wins Footballer of the Year Award

André Ayew won the men's Footballer of the Year Award at the third edition of the Ghana Football Awards (GFAwards21)

Black Stars captain, André Morgan Rami Ayew, has been adjudged the men's Footballer of the Year at the third edition of the Ghana Football Awards (GFAwards21).

The former Swansea forward defeated competition from Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus and Gladson Awako of Great Olympics to win the award.

GFAwards21 was held at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

André Ayew, a three-time African Footballer of the Year winner, added to his achievements at Saturday's awards night.

André Ayew was at the event to pick up the Footballer of the Year Award. See the photos below:

Asamoah Gyan named Player of the Decade

Meanwhile, Asamoah Gyan emerged as the Player of the Decade at the 3rd edition of the Ghana Football Awards (GFAwards21) held on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

The GFAwards21 was held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday to honour Ghanaian footballing stars for their sterling performance in the year under review and contribution to the game both locally and internationally.

Legendary former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, also known as Baby Jet, was honoured with the Player of the Decade Award on the night.

Olympic team of Ghana

In a separate story, the Olympic team of Ghana has left the country for the summer Olympics games in Tokyo three weeks before the commencement of the global event.

The team left in the late hours of Wednesday, June 30, 2021, and are expected to arrive in Japan on Thursday.

A contingent made up of four athletes and some management team members left the Kotoka international airport last night.

