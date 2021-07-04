The third edition of the Ghana Football Awards (GFAwards21) came off at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) Saturday, July 3, 2021.

The awards night saw great Ghanaian footballing stars honoured for their talents and contributions to Ghana football.

Although he was not at the event to pick up his award, the former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, was honoured with the Player of the Decade Award.

Ophelia Amponsah, who plays for Ampem Darkoa Ladies, was crowned Women's Footballer of the Year.

The current Black Stars captain, André Ayew, was adjudged as Men’s Footballer of the Year.

Hearts of Oak dominated the awards, with Ibrahim Salifu and Samuel Boadu crowned Home-based Player of the Year and Coach of the Year respectively.

The Phobians also won the Team of the Year Award.

Below are the list of winners:

FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR

Andre Ayew

WOMEN’S FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR

Ophelia Amponsah

MEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR

Samuel Boadu

WOMEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR

Mercy Tagoe

ODARTEY LAMPTEY FUTURE STAR AWARD

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR

Danlad Ibrahim

HOME-BASED FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR

Ibrahim Salifu

GOAL OF THE YEAR

Nasiru Moro (Legon Cities v Ashanti Gold)

BEST GHANAIAN CLUB CEO

Nana Yaw Amponsah (Asante Kotoko )

MALE TEAM OF THE YEAR

Hearts of Oak

FEMALE TEAM OF THE YEAR

Hassacas Ladies

BEST AFRICAN INTERNATIONAL

Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

MOST VIBRANT CLUB ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Great Olympics

Other honorary awards that were awarded on the awards night include:

PLAYER OF THE DECADE AWARD

Asamoah Gyan

THUMBS UP AWARD

Dr. Dan Mckorley (McDan Foundation)

LIVING LEGEND AWARD

Ibrahim Sunday

Olympic team of Ghana

