The third edition of the Ghana Football Awards (GFAwards21) came off at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) Saturday, July 3, 2021.
The awards night saw great Ghanaian footballing stars honoured for their talents and contributions to Ghana football.
Although he was not at the event to pick up his award, the former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, was honoured with the Player of the Decade Award.
Ophelia Amponsah, who plays for Ampem Darkoa Ladies, was crowned Women's Footballer of the Year.
The current Black Stars captain, André Ayew, was adjudged as Men’s Footballer of the Year.
Hearts of Oak dominated the awards, with Ibrahim Salifu and Samuel Boadu crowned Home-based Player of the Year and Coach of the Year respectively.
The Phobians also won the Team of the Year Award.
Below are the list of winners:
FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR
Andre Ayew
WOMEN’S FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR
Ophelia Amponsah
MEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR
Samuel Boadu
WOMEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR
Mercy Tagoe
ODARTEY LAMPTEY FUTURE STAR AWARD
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR
Danlad Ibrahim
HOME-BASED FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR
Ibrahim Salifu
GOAL OF THE YEAR
Nasiru Moro (Legon Cities v Ashanti Gold)
BEST GHANAIAN CLUB CEO
Nana Yaw Amponsah (Asante Kotoko )
MALE TEAM OF THE YEAR
Hearts of Oak
FEMALE TEAM OF THE YEAR
Hassacas Ladies
BEST AFRICAN INTERNATIONAL
Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)
MOST VIBRANT CLUB ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Great Olympics
Other honorary awards that were awarded on the awards night include:
PLAYER OF THE DECADE AWARD
Asamoah Gyan
THUMBS UP AWARD
Dr. Dan Mckorley (McDan Foundation)
LIVING LEGEND AWARD
Ibrahim Sunday
In a separate story, the Olympic team of Ghana has left the country for the summer Olympics games in Tokyo three weeks before the commencement of the global event.
The team left in the late hours of Wednesday, June 30, 2021, and are expected to arrive in Japan on Thursday.
A contingent made up of four athletes and some management team members left the Kotoka international airport last night.
