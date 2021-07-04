Asamoah Gyan's manager believes it's time to build a monument for the ex-Ghana captain

Former Ghana striker named Footballer of the Decade at Ghana Football Awards

Asamoah Gyan remains Ghana's all time leading scorer

Manager of legendary Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan, Samuel Anim Addo, says it is time to build a national monument in honour of the former Black Stars captain.

Asamoah Gyan was named Footballer of the Decade at the Ghana Football Awards held on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Grand Arena inside the Accra International Conference Center.

The most capped Black Stars player, with 109 appearances for the senior national team, missed the event but his manager, Anim Addo, was there to receive the award on his behalf.

After receiving the accolade, the GFA Executive Council Member lavished praises on Gyan, and stated how the Legon Cities striker is revered across the world, adding it's time to build his player a statue.

"We need to build a national monument for Asamoah Gyan. We can even decide to get his statue built to his honour," he said in his acceptance speech.

Meanwhile, Asamoah Gyan expressed delight on receiving the award, thanking the organizers and Ghanaians for their support.

"Hello good evening everyone, I'm very sorry I couldn't make it to the awards night,'' he said in a video posted on social media.

"First of all, I'd like to thank my family, fans, and all the people from Ghana for this award; being honoured as the Player of the Decade is so humbling. '

'I'd like to take this opportunity to thank the organisers and everybody who made this event possible,'' he added.

Asamoah Gyan remains Ghana's all time leading scorer with 51 goals from over a century of caps for the Black Stars. He also holds the record of being the African player with the most goals at a FIFA World.

Recently, he was joined by Portugal great Cristiano Ronaldo as only two players to score in nine consecutive major tournaments.

These days he plays for Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities.

