Irate fans of B.A United chase referee Maxwell Hanson in match against RTU

Ghanaian referee officiating a Division One game attacked by fans

The referee is chased for awarding Real Tamale United a penalty

A referee in a Division One match between Brong Ahafo United and Real Tamale United has been chased out of a match by irate fans of the home team on Sunday.

Referee Maxwell Hanson had to run for his life after awarding a penalty to the visiting team, Real Tamale United. prompting angry fans of B.A United to break onto the park to attack the official.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh from the Sunyani Coronation park, scores of irate fans chased the helpless man as seek moves to seek refuge from the security.

Ghanaian referee runs for his life as fans chase him in a match between RTU and B.A united. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial

The unpleasant scenes caused the game to be ended, according to reports from the Brong Ahafo Region.

This is not the first time such criminal acts have been witnessed in the Division One League, after fans of Wamanfo Mighty Royals, also from the same region attacked a referee.

In the Ghana Premier League, violence broke in an FA Cup match between Medeama SC and Karela United, leading to injuries to some players.

The Ghana Football Association is expected to act on the unfortunate incident that happened on Sunday in Sunyani in the coming days.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Kumasi Asante Kotoko goal poacher, Eric Bekoe insists he would have requested for a doping test of Hearts of Oak players following their victory over the Reds on Sunday.

The Phobians defeated the Porcupine Wariors to go three points clear at the top of the table.

In an interview with Kumasi-based radio station, Pure FM, Eric Bekoe admitted he was 'scared' of the energy levels of players of Hearts and jokingly added if he was part of the Kotoko team, he would have called for a doping test.

Source: Yen