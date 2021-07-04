There was chaos at the Sunyani Coronation Park when B.A. United hosted Real Tamale United (RTU) in a Division One League match.

Some of the home fans chased after the centre referee for the match, Maxwell Hansen, and beat him up, bringing the match to an abrupt end.

B.A.United's fans attacked referee Hansen after he had awarded a penalty to the visiting team during the first half of the match which was played on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

In a video YEN.com.gh sighted on Instagram, Referee Hansen could be seen running for his life after fans invaded the pitch following the penalty decision.

Despite his efforts to evade his attackers, the fans got hold of Hansen and assaulted him.

The fans forced the referee to rescind his penalty decision before the match could continue for the first half to end.

After the first half whistle, the game was suspended because the referee and his assistants refused to come out for the second half.

