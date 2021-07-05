Dreams FC fans beat Berekum Chelsea assistant coach after their GPL defeat

Abdul Henan Abu had to be hospitalized after assault by Dreams FC fans

Berekum Chelsea defeated Dreams FC 1-0 in Dawu

Assistant coach of Ghana Premier League side, Berekum Chelsea, Abdul Henan Abu has been assaulted by irate fans of Dreams FC after their 1-0 defeat in Dawu.

Berekum Chelsea traveled to the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu to beat their opponents leading to exchange of words between the visitors and fans of the home team.

In pictures sighted on social media by YEN.com.gh. Abdul Henan is seen reeling in pain from a hospital bed after fight broke between him and the 'Still Believe' fans.

Berekum Chelsea, one time Ghana Premier League champions, needed the win to stay off the drop zone, as they climb to tenth on the table and three points adrift of relegation.

On a day Ghana Football was splashed with violence, after fans in Sunyani attacked a referee, the Berekum Chelsea official was left to his mercy when fans of Dreams injured him.

He was rushed to the hospital and has since been stabilized and later discharged.

Midfielder Collins Ameyaw netted the only goal of the game in the first half with a fine strike in the 45th minute.

The hosts created several chances to pull parity in the second half but the resilient Blues were equal to the task in Dawu.

It was the second time Dreams FC were losing at home this season after defeat to Asante Kotoko in the first round.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that A referee in a Division One match between Brong Ahafo United and Real Tamale United has been chased out of a match by irate fans of the home team on Sunday.

Referee Maxwell Hanson had to run for his life after awarding a penalty to the visiting team, Real Tamale United. prompting angry fans of B.A United to break onto the park to attack the official.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh from the Sunyani Coronation park, scores of irate fans chased the helpless man as seek moves to seek refuge from the security.

