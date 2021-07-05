Legon Cities have added former Ghana and Kotoko coach to their technical department

Maxwell Konadu joins Bashiru Hayford as a coach of the Royals

Legon Cities drew with Bechem United on Saturday in the Ghana Premier League

Mega-rich Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities, have announced the addition of former Asante Kotoko coach, Maxwell Konadu, to their technical team.

The announcement was made official by the club on Sunday evening after the ex-Ghana assistant coach was linked with the team in the past.

Maxwell Konadu will join two time Ghana Premier League winner and a former Kotoko coach, Bashiru Hayford, at the club. The technical team is complete with Abdul Hamid Mohammed acting as assistant.

Legon Cities announce appointment of Maxwell Konadu to beef up technical team. SOURCE: Twitter/ @LegonCities @Konadu4Maxwell

Source: Twitter

In a letter signed by the Communications Director of the club, Kwame Dwomoh-Agyemang, it reads: "Management of the club has with immediate effect taken the decision to augment the technical set up of the club. Maxwell Konadu has been hired to beef up the technical team until the end of the 2020/21 season."

Legon Cities currently lie eleventh on the league log with two games remaining to complete the season.

The Royals need at least a point to confirm their premier league status for next season.

On Saturday evening, Legon Cities were held to a 1-1 draw by Bechem United at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 32 of the topflight league.

