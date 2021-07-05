Former Black Queens captain Adjoa Bayor meets Chelsea legend Drogba

Legendary Ghanaian female footballer has met Ivorian star Didier Drogba

The former Black Queens captain shared a photo with the former Africa Footballer of the Year

Adjoa Bayor captained the Black Queens for over a decade

Former Black Queens captain Adjoa Bayor has finally met two times African Footballer of the Year and former Ivory Coast international Didier Drogba.

The legendary female Ghanaian footballer shared a beautiful picture of her and the Chelsea legend on Twitter, expressing gratitude.

Adjoa Bayor, the first woman to lead the Black Queens to the FIFA Women's World Cup in 1999, is revered on the continent as one of the greatest female footballer from Africa.

The 42-year-old was voted Africa's Women Footballer of the Year in 2003, and was in contention for the award in 2004 and 2006.

She led Ghana as captain to successive Africa Women Cup of Nations finals, only to lose to the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Didier Drogba is one of the few African players to make a huge mark on European football, after leading Chelsea to multiple titles including the 2012/13 UEFA Champions League.

He was the hero of Chelsea in the penalty shootout victory over Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in Germany.

Currently, Adjoa Bayor works as the coordinator of the female national teams in Ghana.

Her football career span over two decades after playing for several clubs including the defunct GHATEL Ladies and in abroad for the FC Indiana.

