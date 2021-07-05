The Black Stars captain has expressed gratitude after winning the Footballer of the Year award

Andre Ayew was named Footballer of the Year at the Ghana Football Awards

The Ghana Football Awards was held in Accra on Saturday, July 3, 2021

Captain of the senior national team, the Black Stars, Andre Ayew has expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their unflinching support as he scooped the Footballer of the Year award.

Andre Ayew beat Black Stars teammates Mohammed Kudus, Gladson Awako and Thomas Partey to the accolade on Saturday at the event held at the Grande Arena of the International Conference Center in Accra.

In showing his appreciation for the award, Ayew took to Twitter to thank Ghanaians as well as the organizers of the award for the huge recognition.

"A big thank you to the people of Ghana for your incredible support every time. I am grateful for the honour as Ghana Footballer of the Year and I share this glory with you all. Congratulations to all the nominees, we are all winners! God bless," he wrote on Twitter.

The 31-year-old had an outstanding 2020/21 season, after netting 17 goals for Swansea and leading the club to the English Premier League promotion play-offs final.

However, the Welsh club failed to secure topflight football after defeat to Brentford in the final at Wembley.

Despite the disappointment, he led the Black Stars of Ghana to another Cup of Nations qualification, after scoring two goals in four matches.

Ayew is currently a free agent after his contract with Swansea City run out at the end of last season, but he has been reportedly linked with Turkish giants Fenerbache and English Premier League club, Newcastle United.

