Adam Rothenberg, Charlene Mckenna's husband, age, acting roles, net worth

No matter what horrible experience some people encounter, they remain unshaken in the pursuit of their dreams. Although it may take some time or even look unachievable to those around them, they find a way to shine their light for all to see. Adam Rothenberg belongs to this category of people. Before he became a celebrity actor, he did various menial jobs.

Rothenberg, when he played on Ripper Street.

Source: Instagram

Adam Rothenberg is an American movie and television actor. He is popularly known for his roles in The Serpent, Ripper Street, Mad Money, Wicked City, Person of Interest, and The Immigrant. However, his talents are not just limited to standing in front of the cameras; he co-produced Coyote Beach and was instrumental in putting together Ripper Street’s soundtrack.

Background information

Adam Rothenberg was born in Tenafly, New Jersey, in the United States of America, on the 20th of June, 1975. His father is Kenneth, and his mother is Gillian. Adam Rothenberg's age is 46 years; he was born on the 20th of June, 1975.

Adam Rothenberg is one of six children; he has two brothers and three sisters. Also, he trained as an actor under James Price at the Acting School in New York City, United States.

Adam Rothenberg's career

Rothenberg did several menial jobs before he started acting. He worked as security personnel, a fact-checker with a magazine publication, and a sanitation worker before hitting the spotlight.

Additionally, the talented television star served the United States of America. He was in the United States Army between 1996 and 1997 and served from the base in Germany.

While Adam was at the acting school, he featured in Chelsea Repertory Company & LAB productions. After graduation, he performed in Off-Broadway productions.

He involved in several stage productions before his talent was noticed. His first role in a film was in the 1999 short drama Modern Young Man. He has landed several prominent roles since then.

Is Adam Rothenberg in The Serpent? Yes, he played Gilbert Redland in the movie. Gilbert Redland was an American Diplomat in the series.

Who plays Jackson in Ripper Street? One of Adam Rothenberg’s most prominent roles as an actor was in the series Ripper Street. He portrayed a man with many abilities alongside Matthew MacFadyen, Jerome Flynn, and MyAnna Buring.

Based on the show, he could be a rogue one minute and a saviour in the next. Adam's personality in movies depends on his role, although he is very popular in comedy TV shows. Some of his stage, movies, and television productions include the following:

Rothenberg, when he played on Ripper Street.

Source: Instagram

Some fans often ascribe Adam Rothenberg's BoxGroup company to the actor, whereas another Adam Rothenberg, a tech investor, exists. Although they have the same name, the two people are different.

Who is Adam Rothenberg married to?

While some people have been curious to know who Adam Rothenberg's wife is, a question on the mind of others is, "who is Charlene McKenna husband?" Well, Adam and Charlene McKenna are husband and wife.

The lovebirds started dating after they met on a movie set in 2012. Charlene McKenna was cast as Mary Erskine while her husband was Captain Jack Homer in Ripper Street.

Rothenberg and Charlene Mckenna on their wedding day.

Source: Instagram

Adam and Charlene engaged in 2019 and were due to get married in 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic prevented the wedding from happening. So, instead, they married in the early months of 2021 under the strict COVID-19 rules. It was a small wedding, and only their closest associates were present. The union is yet to produce any offspring.

Body measurements

Adam Rothenberg's height is 5 feet and 11 inches, and he weighs 75 kilograms.

Net worth

Adam Rothenberg's net worth is not exactly known. However, he is allegedly estimated to be worth between $1 million and $5 million. His fortune comes from his successful career in acting and the production of movies and television shows.

Despite this impressive fortune, Adam Rothenberg's house most likely will be built from well-wishers' contributions. The couple did not ask for gifts for their wedding. Instead, they organised a "bricks and mortar fund" so that people could support their dream home in New York.

Who would have thought that Adam Rothenberg would become a celebrity actor considering he did menial jobs initially? Nevertheless, his story is a motivation to many who are almost giving up on life. So far, through determination, diligence, and possibly a sprinkle of luck, he has walked his way to the top.

