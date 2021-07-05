Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew has celebrated after emerging as the Best Ghana Footballer of the Year.

Dede Ayew was crowned the best footballer at the third edition of the Ghana Football Awards which was held on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

Celebrating his win, Dede Ayew took to social media to share a photo from the awards ceremony.

Photo source: @andreayew10

Source: Instagram

The photo sighted on his Instagram page shows the Black Stars captain delivering his speech after receiving his plaque.

He was flanked by his elder brother, Rahim Ayew, and the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif.

Sharing the the photo Dede Ayew thanked Ghanaians for supporting him always. He expressed gratitude for the honour done him.

Dede also congratulated other nominees for the night saying they were all winners.

"A big thank you to the people of Ghana for your incredible support every time. I am grateful for the honour as Ghana Footballer of the Year and I share this glory with you all.Congratulations to all the nominees,we are all winners! God bless," he captioned the photo.

