Ghanaian midfielder and Ajax star, Mohammed Kudus has arrived in the Netherlands to begin preparations with the Dutch giants ahead of the new Eredivise campaign.

The 20-year-old touched down at the Johan Cryuff Arena on Monday and immediately joined his teammates for preseason exercises.

Ajax start preparations for the upcoming campaign in De Lutte, a village in the Dutch province of Overijssel, with players going through rigorous activities.

Ghana and Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus gears up for next season. SOURCE: Twitter/ @AFCAjax

Source: Twitter

In photos sighted by YEN.com.gh from Ajax Amsterdam's Twitter account, Kudus is seen getting ready for preseason.

Mohammed Kudus and twenty-eight other players jogged through the mountains and went through bike riding as they build their fitness before starting endurance training.

Led my manager Erik Ten Haag, Ajax will spend two weeks in De Lutte, and have lined up some friendlies before returning to Amsterdam.

Ajax will play lower tier side Quick 20 in a mini friendly, before high profile matches against Paderborn, Anderlecht and Bayern Munich.

Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed enjoyed a decent first season in Holland, winning the League and Cup double.

Although he had issues with injuries, he was voted the best U-21 player in the Dutch topflight league last season.

The Nima-born player joined Ajax last summer in a mouthwatering deal, and repaid the club with outstanding performances which saw him win three King of the Match awards in 17 games.

Kudus scored four goals, providing three assists in the Eredivisie last season.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate has developed into an important player for the Black Stars, with his goal against South Africa in Johannesburg sealing AFCON qualification for the West African giants.

Source: Yen