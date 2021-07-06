UEFA Champions League winner, Antonio Rudiger is in Ghana for holidays

Rudiger and former Ghana coach, Avram Grant have been spotted in Accra

The Germany defender will spend days in Ghana before leaving for preseason

Chelsea and Germany defender, Antonio Rudiger has been spotted with former coach of the Black Stars, Avram Grant in Accra, as they arrive in the country for holidays.

Rudiger was a member of the Germany team that disappointingly lost to England in the round of 16 of the EURO 2020.

In a photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on social media, the UEFA Champions League winner is seen in the company of Avram Grant as they touched down at the Kotoko International Airport.

Ghana has become the holiday destination for high profile personalities and footballers since the Year of Return initiative by the Ministry of Tourism.

Rudiger joins Chelsea teammate Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Anderlecht's Francis Amuzu as top footballers to visit the country this summer.

The 28-year-old was also seen chilling with music producer Killbeatz.

The former AS Roma player has an African heritage, with his parents coming from neighboring Sierra Leone.

He was a key member of the Chelsea team that won the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League, as the Blues beat Manchester City 1-0 at the Estadio Dragao in Portugal in May.

Meanwhile, Avram Grant is a familiar face in Ghana, having coached the Black Stars between 2015 to 2017. He led the team to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2015, as the Black Stars lost agonizingly on penalties to Ivory Coast.

The Israeli-manager has a special place in his heart for the African country, after two years with the national team.

The pair will spend days here in Ghana before Antonio Rudiger returns to England to start preparations with Chelsea ahead of the upcoming season.

