Ghanaian defender Robin Polley joins Dutch club Heracles Almelo

Ghanaian defender, Robin Polley, has joined Dutch Eredivisie club, Heracles Almelo.

Polley joined from ADO Den Haag who were relegated after the just ended Dutch Eredividie season.

The 22-year old has agreed to a three-year deal with an option for a further season, the club announced.

Technical Director of Heracles, Tim Gilissen, expressed his confidence in signing the Ghanaian and believed he is joining the perfect condition to grow.

“Robin suits our way of playing and our vision. We got him with an eye on the future. We believe he has interesting conditions to grow with us and to take the next step in his career.”

The 22-year old who has represented Ghana at the U-23 level said he was happy to sign with the club and hopes to make a mark with the club.

“I have a plan that I feel good about. I like the way of working and the way of playing. In addition, I have a great ambition for myself to eventually play Eredivisie matches here on a structural basis.”

The defender who was born in Netherlands to Ghanaian parents started his footballing career with Spartaan '20 before moving to the famed Feyenoord academy in the summer of 2016.

He will be hoping to stake a claim in the team and improve his playing time which would be beneficial to his development.

