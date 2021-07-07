Michael Essien starts FC Nordsjaelland coaching career; shares excitement

Ghana legend, Michael Essien is set to begin pre-season with Danish side, FC Nordsjaelland

Michael Essien is working as an assistant coach of the club

The former Black Stars player was on the touchline for their first pre-season friendly

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghana legend and former Chelsea midfielder, Michael Essien is enjoying his life on the touchline after starting pre-season as assistant manager of FC Nordsjaelland.

The ex-Black Stars player has been working with the Danish club since last season but was confirmed assistant coach few weeks ago on a two-year deal.

In a photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Michael Essien's Twitter account, the midfield beast shared the excitement of transferring his skills to young players.

Michael Essien shares excitement of transferring midfield knowledge to young players. SOURCE: Twitter/ @MichaelEssien

Source: Twitter

He tweeted: "Some midfielders advice to Magnus Andersen. A good friendly game today well done to all the boys. Let's keep on working hard."

FC Nordsjaelland secured a thumping victory over Dutch club, Vitesse in their first pre-season game after beating them 5-0 in Farum.

Ghanaian youngster, Ibrahim Sadiq, and Simon Adinga scored two quick goals in the early minutes of the game before red-hot Kamaldeen Sulemanan who is being chased by several clubs in Europe, netted the third before half time.

Second half goals from Oliver Antman and Emeka Nnamani sealed an emphatic win for Michael Essian and his FC Nordsjaelland players.

Michael Essien is taking baby steps in a career he is eager to make a name in after hanging his boots two years ago following an illustrious playing career.

The 38-year-old won several titles during his playing career, including the English Premier League, the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

He played for Olympique Lyonnais, Chelsea, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Panathinaikos.

Essien also spent time in Asia where he played for Indonesian club, Persib Bandung.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chelsea and Germany defender, Antonio Rudiger has been spotted with former coach of the Black Stars, Avram Grant in Accra, as they arrive in the country for holidays.

Rudiger was a member of the Germany team that disappointingly lost to England in the round of 16 of the EURO 2020.

In a photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on social media, the UEFA Champions League winner is seen in the company of Avram Grant as they touched down at the Kotoko International Airport.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen