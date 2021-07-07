Ghana midfielder, Afriyie Acquah, has finally arrived in Saudi Arabia

The 29-year-old joins Saudi Pro League side, Al Batin FC

Afriyie Acquah is ready for a new chapter of his career

Ghana international, Afriyie Acquah, has finally landed in Asia to begin a new chapter in his career with Saudi Arabian pro league side, Al Batin FC.

The 29-year-old joined the Saudi topflight side as reported by YEN.com.gh last month on a two year deal, but had to wait till his contract at Yeni Malatyaspor ended on June 30, 2021.

In photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter, posted by his agent Oliver Arthur, the Black Stars midfielder arrived in the city of Qassim on Tuesday where an official signing and unveiling will take place.

Afriyie Acquah lands in Saudi Arabia to begin Al Batin career; photos drop. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ArthurLegacy

Source: Twitter

The club also announced the arrival of the swashbuckling midfielder in a video dropped on their Twitter feed to welcome the player.

It is the first time Acquah will be playing in Asia after over a decade in Europe, where he spent most of his career in Italy.

Afriyie Acquah also had a brief stint in Germany, playing a season for TSG Hoffenheim before a return to the Italian Serie A.

The 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final Most Valuable Player spent the last two years in Turkey, playing for Yeni Malatyaspor.

The Turkish Super Lig side were interested in extending his contract, however, the hard-tackling midfielder wanted a new adventure.

After landing in Europe in 2011, Acquah started his career at Palermo before moving to Palermo on loan.

His impressive performances earned him a big money move to Germany but he did not make an appearance for the club as he returned to Parma.

He also played for Sampdoria, Torino and Empoli in Italy.

