Daith piercing: Styles, healing time, aftercare, connection with migraines

Daith piercing is a hoop that hugs the inner cartilage of your ear and suits almost everyone. If you are looking to get this piercing, chances are you want to know all about it. With all the myths out there, it is easy to feel overwhelmed about what is true and what is not. Beyond how aesthetically pleasing the piercing looks, it has also been touted for its ability to cure migraines. Do you want to know more about that?

While most of the other piercings have been around for a while, the Daith piercing is particularly new. It has been around for less than two decades since its creation in 1992. It was co-created by Erik Dakota and a Jewish client and was brought to the public eye by Fakir Musafar's Body Play. The piercing has gained popularity since then and go well with every outfit.

What is a Daith piercing?

Daith (pronounced dayth or daath) ear-piercing goes through the second cartilage shelf at the top of the inside of the ear. The earring is a hoop or barbell that hugs the cartilage and is a look that anyone can rock. It complements any outfit and you can never go wrong with it.

Now that you have decided to take this bold step and get this daring piercing, you should know everything about it. Getting a piercing is a personal journey, like getting a lip plate, that can be pretty daunting to go on alone. Knowing everything you can beforehand is a great way to be prepared for anything.

Is it painful?

Every type of piercing has its advantages and disadvantages. Some are not as painful as others are. How painful is a Daith piercing? While the Daith piercing isn't the most painful one you can get, the discomfort during and after the procedure is substantial. However, everyone experiences pain differently. The reports of an intense, sharp shot through the ear are significant.

One thing that could also be adding to the pain scale is how long the process takes. The Daith piercing is done for as long as six to nine seconds, which is much longer than earlobe piercings take. It is normal to feel a dull achy pain for a few days after getting the piercing.

Since the pain of getting this piercing is a bit much, you may be interested in ways to make it more tolerable. You may want to ask your piercer to use a numbing cream or spray on your ear before getting your piercing. You may also bring your numbing cream and use it beforehand. Like people with hooded eyes, those with this piercing stand out from the crowd.

How long does it take to heal?

The Daith piercing healing process can last up to nine months. This is a long time compared to ear lobe piercings that take only one or two months. During the healing process, it is normal to see some redness and bruising. Although the piercing will hurt less over time, some tenderness during this period is expected. However, when it heals, it will not hurt at all.

Aftercare

It is essential to ensure that you are taking special care of your piercing while it is undergoing the healing process. Good care may even help it heal faster since there will be no infections to slow the process. Daith piercings are especially susceptible to bacteria due to their proximity to bacteria from your hair, hats, or even your phone.

Cleaning twice daily with salt water will come in handy when you are dealing with a fresh Daith piercing. It is also important to shield it from any substance that may spread bacteria.

How to treat an infected Daith piercing

Even if you follow all the directives, you may still end up getting an infection. If you notice that you are infected, it is vital to seek medical assistance if the symptoms are severe. Trying to do it yourself may further prolong your agony and may lead to further complications. The signs of the infection may include the following:

Extreme sensitivity

Yellow, green, or brown discharge

Swelling around the piercing

Unusual smell around the piercing

Hot tissue around the piercing

If you notice any of these symptoms, then you probably have an infection. While mild infections can be treated at home using a warm compress and a salt soak, the more severe ones should be treated in the hospital.

Do you know how to get rid of the bump on Daith piercing? Bumps are a pretty common occurrence after getting a piercing and may appear at any time during the healing process. If you only get a bump without the other signs of infection, then a sea salt soak will do the trick.

It may also be a sign that you need to change your jewellery, which will necessitate a visit to your piercer. A chamomile process or tea tree oil will also work wonders. The piercing bump should clear up within a few days.

Do Daith piercings relieve migraines?

One of the main purported benefits of this piercing is that it relieves migraines. However, there is no scientific evidence to support this fact. However, a lot of people have reported a significant reduction in the number of migraines. According to the American Migraine Foundation, any positive reports that Daith piercings cured a migraine can be attributed to the placebo effect.

Does the Daith piercing really help migraines? The major theory behind Daith piercing for migraines is that the needle hits an acupuncture point in the ear. Just like people have different eye shapes, ear anatomy is also different.

The skill level of piercers also varies. Therefore, hitting that exact spot is incredibly difficult. This theory is not backed by any scientific proof. You can search "Daith piercing near me" on the internet for more expert advice on this type of piercing.

Which ear do you get a Daith piercing for migraines? If you are still willing to give the piercing a try to relieve your migraines, it is essential to know which side to get it on. Most advocates suggest that you should get the piercing on the side of your head that pains the most when you get your migraines.

Jewellery for Daith piercings

When you think of getting this piercing, you must also consider which Daith piercing jewellery will suit you best. For example, you can pick between hoops, barbells, or a clicker earring. The jewellery choice is based solely on your preferences and what you think will look better on you.

Daith piercing is one of the highest rising trends, with more people finding out about it. It is not only aesthetically pleasing but is also said to cure migraines. Find out all about it before you take the leap.

