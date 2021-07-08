Ghanaian forward Samuel Tetteh has joined Adanaspor in Turkey

The 24-year-old has signed a 2-year deal with an extra one year option

Tetteh left Red Bull Salzburg for his new club after 4 years

Ghanaian forward, Samuel Tetteh, has completed his move from Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg to Turkish TFF First league side, Adanaspor.

The 24-year-old penned a two-year deal with an option of a further year on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

Adanaspor confirmed the capture of the Ghanaian footballer on their official Twitter page, welcoming the skillful winger to Turkey.

Turkish club Adanaspor sign Ghana international Samuel Tetteh; starts preseason. SOURCE: Twitter/ @AdanasporResmi @Samuel_Tetteh29

Source: Twitter

"Our club tied Samuel Tetteh, a 24-year-old striker and winger for Redbull Salzburg, to his colors for 2+1 years. Tetteh plays for the Ghana national team," wrote the club on Twitter.

In photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter, a happy Samuel Tetteh revealed he is ready for a new challenge after four-years in Austria.

Samuel Tetteh shot to prominence at the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup earning him a move to Europe, where he joined FC Liefering and after just two years, made a switch to Red Bull Salzurg.

His outstanding displays prompted then Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah to invite him to the Black Stars, and was part of the team at the Nations Cup in 2017 as the country finished fourth.

However, his career at Red Bull Salzburg took a nosedive, as competition for places became tough, forcing him to move to LASK Linz on loan, and he also had a short stint in the United States with New York Red Bulls.

Last season, he played for Austrian Bundesliga side, SK Saint Polten before finally deciding to leave his parent club, Red Bull Salzburg.

Tetteh has already started preseason with his new club and will be hoping to help them achieve promotion to the Turksih Super Lig next season.

