Thomas is back - Deputy Black Stars captain starts pre-season with Arsenal

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has kicked off pre-season with Arsenal

The Black Stars midfielder is preparing for his second season in England

Thomas Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day last season

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Deputy Black Stars captain, Thomas Teye Partey, has returned to England to start pre-season with London club, Arsenal ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

The 28-year-old joined his teammates, who are not on international duty, as they start preparations for the 2021/22 season.

In a photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter, posted by Arsenal, Partey is seen beaming with smile as the English giants welcome him back.

Thomas is back - Deputy Black Stars captain starts preseason with Arsenal. SOURCE: Twitter/ @Arsenal

Source: Twitter

Thomas Partey, who moved to London on transfer deadline day last summer, endured a mixed campaign as he struggled with injuries in his first year in England.

The Odumase-Krobo native will be hoping to stay fit this season to repay the club the huge investments made in acquiring him from Atletico Madrid.

The highly talented midfielder is key to manager Mikel Arteta's plans after a horrific campaign, which left the Gunners out of European football for the first time in over a decade.

Last season, Arsenal finished eight and were knock out of the semifinal of the Europa League by eventual champions, Villareal of Spain.

Thomas Partey played 32 matches in all competitions for the English Premier League side, serving two assists in his debut campaign.

He recently changed his number from 18 to 5, insisting it is his lucky number.

Arsenal will play Hibernian, Rangers, Inter Milan and Everton in pre-season friendlies before the season starts.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Thomas Partey has changed his jersey number at English Premier League side Arsenal, after leaving the number 18 shirt for number 5.

The midfielder reverted to his favourite jersey after using the number 18 jersey for the 2020/21 campaign.

Following his arrival from Atletico Madrid last summer, the 27-year-old was handed the number 18 shirt because the number five was unavailable.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen