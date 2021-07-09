Belgian club KV Kortrijk sign Ghana coach C.K Akonnor's son

C.K Akonnor's son has joined Belgium club KV Kortrijk

Charles Jesaja Herrmann Akonnor signed a three-year deal with the club

The 21-year-old leaves German club VfL Wolfsburg to his new club

Son of Ghana coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, Charles Jesaja Herrmann, has joined Belgian First Division club, KV Kortrijk after leaving VfL Wolfsburg.

The 21-year-old, who is following in the footsteps of his father, signed a three-year deal with the club and has immediately started pre-season with the team.

KV Kortrijk confirmed the arrival of the German-born Ghanaian on its official website on Friday morning.

"Isaiah has it in his genes. He is the son of Charles Akonnor who played for Fortuna Köln and VfL Wolfsburg for years and is now national coach of Ghana, his home country," wrote the club on their website.

Charles Jesaja Herrmann Akonnor began his playing career at the youth side of Hanover 96 before moving to VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, a club his father C.K Akonnor captained in the early 2000's.

However, the young Akonnor failed to break into the senior team but caught the eye of KV Kortrijk scouts whiles on trials at fellow Belgium club, Zulte Waregem.

“Isaiah is explosive, fast and powerful," said sporting manager Rik Foulon.

“He is bipedal and finishes well. His jumping power also proved to be excellent in medical tests.”

Jesaja Herrmann has represented Germany at the U-16, U-17 and U-19 levels but he is yet to make an international commitment, leaving the doors open for him to play for the Black Stars of Ghana.

“I am very happy to join KV Kortrijk. It is a new beginning for me and I look forward to helping this team do well this season and for the period I will be here,” Jesaja told Omasports after signing his contract with the Belgian club.

“They have shown great belief in me, and I am glad to be able to start again here after a difficult period in my career,” he added.

