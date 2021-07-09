Ike Quartey has responded to rumours surrounding his photos which recently went viral on the internet

In an interview with Joy FM, Quartey denied claims that he was into drugs and had run into financial difficulties

The former WBA Welterweight Champion indicated that he was very comfortable while attributing his new look to his hairstyle

Former WBA Welterweight champion, Ike Quartey, has assured his fans and other Ghanaians that everything is fine with him after photos of him looking 'wretched' went viral.

Photos of Quartey recently popped up on social media showing him to be very different from what Ghanaians know him to be, a clean-shaven man.

In one of the photos which had him seated with Azumah Nelson, Quartey looked visibly older than Azumah even though the latter is eleven years older. Azumah was born on July 19, 1958, while Quartey was born on November 27, 1969.

The photos stirred loads of reactions among social media users. While some suggested that the boxing legend was into drugs, others thought he was facing financial difficulties.

But in an interview with Joy FM, Quartey has denied the rumours explaining that he intentionally kept the new look.

According to him, he has been focusing on his family and businesses since he retired and was not into drugs as being suggested

“I don’t do drugs. I don’t do that. Since I retired I have been focusing on my family and my businesses,” Ike is quoted to have said.

Quartey stated that he was very comfortable, financially, and was focused on his hospital project.

The 51-year-old added that he only decided to grow his hair and does not expect to look the same as he was many years ago.

“By the Grace of God I am very comfortable and working on my hospital project. The fact that I decided to grow my hair does not mean I am on drugs. I am also growing and cannot look the same as I looked previously,” he said

Who is Ike Quartey?

Ike Quartey, born Isufu Quartey and nicknamed Bazooka, is one of the few Ghanaian boxers to have won a world title.

He started his career in 1988, just one day before his 19th birthday and went on to become the WBA Welterweight champion in 1994. He knocked out Crisanto España of Venezuela in the 11th round.

After holding the title for over four years, defending it seven times, he was stripped of the belt in February 1999 after his previous defence ended with José Luis López in a draw.

On February 13, 1999, Ike Quartey, undefeated in 34 bouts at the time, met Oscar De La Hoya, also undefeated in 28 bouts, in what is the pinnacle of the latter's career.

Even though he lost by a split decision, he was applauded for giving the highly fancied American a run for his money.

AP News reported Quartey pocketed $4.6 million for that bout while De La Hoya got $9 million.

