Ghanaian duo Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp have kicked off pre-season with Patrick Vieira

Ayew and Schlupp are key members of Crystal Palace

Patrick Vieira replaced Roy Hodgson as the club's new manager

Black Stars teammates Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp have started work with new Crystal Palace boss, Patrick Vieira ahead of the upcoming season.

The Ghanaian duo reported at the club's training complex in Beckenham, South London, on Thursday as preparations begin for the 2021/22 season.

In photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, posted by Crystal Palace on Twitter, the pair were in full swing in training as the Eagles went through two shifts of exercises.

Jordan Ayew and Jordan Schlupp begin work with new Crystal Palace coach Patrick Vieira. SOURCE: Twitter/ @CPFC

Source: Twitter

Both players are expected to play an integral role next season for the Frenchman, due to their experience at the club.

Jordan Ayew, the 2019/20 player of the season at Crystal Palace, is set for his fourth season at the club after joining the team permanently from Swansea City in 2019, having spent a year earlier on loan.

Meanwhile, 2016 English Premier League winner, Jeffrey Schlupp is in his fifth season with the club, having carved a cult hero's status in South London.

Patrick Vieira was named manager of Crystal Palace last week after veteran coach Roy Hodgson announced his retirement following four decades of working in a managerial role.

The ex-Arsenal man is expected to build a team capable of finishing in the top ten next season.

Crystal Palace began pre-season with a full house as key players, Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp were all present on Thursday.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Deputy Black Stars captain, Thomas Teye Partey, has returned to England to start pre-season with London club, Arsenal ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

The 28-year-old joined his teammates, who are not on international duty, as they start preparations for the 2021/22 season.

In a photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter, posted by Arsenal, Partey is seen beaming with smile as the English giants welcome him back.

Source: Yen Newspaper