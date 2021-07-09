English-born Ghanaian, Hudson-Odoi, has started pre-season at Chelsea

The 20-year-old has started early preparations ahead of next season

Hudson-Odoi was in Ghana for a short vacation

English-born Ghanaian forward, Callum Hudson-Odoi, has joined two other Chelsea teammates and manager, Thomas Tuchel for pre-season.

The 20-year-old attacker joined Tammy Abraham and Tino Anjorin as players to report to camp on the first day of pre-season at the Cobham Training Center.

In photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, posted by the English club on Twitter, the winger is leaving no stone unturned as he goes through the drills.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was in Ghana last month following the UEFA Champions League success, where he met President of the country Nana Akufo-Addoo.

He also spent time with celebrity friend King Promise and was involved in some charity works.

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, used the opportunity to task the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif and the Football Association president. Kurt Okraku, to convince him to play for Ghana.

Hudson-Odoi has played three times for the Three Lions of England but was omitted from Gareth Southgate's squad for EURO 2020.

This has left him with the option of playing for Ghana, per the new FIFA rules.

Last season, Hudson-Odoi struggled for play time and there were reports he wants to leave the club with Bayern Munich showing interest in his services.

But it seems the skillful winger is ready to fight for a place at the London club next season.

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that, former Ghana and Hearts of Oak legend, Charles Taylor, has advised Chelsea winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi to reject any attempts by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to switch his allegiance and play for the Black Stars.

The 20-year-old who was in Ghana for the summer holidays sparked reports of a possible international career switch after his visit to the President of the country, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Although Hudson-Odoi has made three international appearances for the country of his birth, he can still change nationality according to FIFA's new rules.

