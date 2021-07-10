Can you use Niacinamide and Vitamin C together?

Most skincare products contain Vitamin A or Vitamin C. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that protects the skin cells from the damaging free radicals caused by exposure to UV rays. It also inhibits melanin production, thus lightening hyperpigmentation, brown spots, and enhancing skin radiance. Vitamin A boosts skin cell turnover by promoting the shedding of old skin cells and stimulating newer, healthier, and smoother skin cells. However, one vitamin that is often overlooked in beauty products is Niacinamide or the combination of Niacinamide and Vitamin C.

A portrait of Niacinamide. Photo: @miskasage

Source: UGC

Niacinamide is an essential vitamin because of its versatility for almost any skin type and skincare concern. When applied, the vitamin can support the skin barrier, increase its resiliency, and improve texture by making the pores look smaller.

How to use Niacinamide and Vitamin C

One factor that has emerged in recent times is whether one can mix or use Niacinamide and Vitamin C together. Generally, you can use the two vitamins together by looking for one product containing both or layering them separately. Here is a more detailed explanation of Niacinamide and Vitamin C.

Meaning of Niacinamide

What is Niacinamide? Niacinamide, also known as Nicotinamide, is one of two forms of Vitamin B3 (niacin) and nicotinic acid found in food and used as a dietary supplement and medication. As a supplement, Niacinamide prevents and treats pellagra or niacin deficiency. In skincare, Nicotinamide can stop skin flushing and treat acne.

Meaning of Vitamin C

What is Vitamin C? Vitamin C is an antioxidant that neutralises free radicals. The antioxidant properties help in the natural regeneration process of the skin. As a result, Vitamin C allows the body to repair damaged skin cells. That also includes evening out skin tone and diminishing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Vitamin C comes in two forms:

L-ascorbic acid is the active form of Vitamin C and the most potent. However, it oxidises quickly in the presence of air, light, and heat.

Vitamin C derivatives – These include ascorbyl glucoside, sodium ascorbyl phosphate, and ethyl ascorbic acid. The skin must convert them into active Vitamin C to have any effectiveness. Although this will make them less potent than L-ascorbic acid, the derivatives are more stable.

Can you use Niacinamide and Vitamin C together?

You can use Niacinamide and Vitamin C together and apply the solution to your skin. When Niacinamide and Vitamin C are mixed, the two ingredients recharge and repair the texture of the skin. They also reduce the size of the pores, thus boosting collagen and enhancing a youthful glow.

Understand that even though you can mix the Niacinamide and Vitamin C, they will still produce a chemical reaction. However, the chemical reaction that they trigger is slow or reversible. That means the solution cannot compromise its effectiveness on the skin.

A portrait of serums. Photo: @scandinavianbiolabsco

Source: UGC

But Niacinamide and Vitamin C mixture can be uncomfortable to your skin if misapplied. So generally, both ingredients deliver similar results to the skin that they begin to compete. The competition often leads to irritation. You can avoid this but continue to use both products by using a Vitamin C serum in your morning routine.

Some of the Vitamin C serum benefits for your skincare include:

It hydrates the skin.

Fades pigmentation.

It reduces redness and evens out your skin tone.

Helps fade hyperpigmentation.

Smoothes out fine lines by plumping and hydrating the under-eye area.

Vitamin C serum also helps to promote collagen production, prevent skin sagging, and protects the skin against sun damage.

Niacinamide and Vitamin C mix

Can you mix Niacinamide and Vitamin C? Niacinamide and Vitamin C are compatible. Niacinamide and Vitamin C are clear solutions. When you mix them together, they turn to a yellow colour. It occurs because of the formation of a charge-transfer complex known as Niacinamide ascorbate.

An electron then moves from the ascorbic acid to the Niacinamide, thus holding the two together albeit weakly. Can you mix Vitamin C and Niacinamide? You can mix Vitamin C and Niacinamide and apply them to the skin. If you have a sensitive skin and worry about a niacin flush's effects, try alternating the two ingredients day-to-day.

Niacinamide and Vitamin C: Which comes first?

The answer will depend on whether you bought a skincare product that contains both Niacinamide and Vitamin C or use them individually. If you use a cream with the two vitamins, you can apply it to your skin as part of your skincare routine.

But if you have the two products separately, start with Vitamin C. Vitamin C has antioxidant properties that will combat the exposure to free radicals, including UV rays, pollution, and other environmental factors that cause skin damage.

You can then continue with your evening skincare routine by applying a serum enriched with Niacinamide. It will help counteract any damage to the skin during the day and ensure the skin barrier gets the correct amount of water.

Does Vitamin C go before Niacinamide?

A portrait of a woman applying serum. Photo: @liubovllchuk

Source: UGC

Vitamin C should go before Niacinamide in your skincare routine. The approach is applicable for beginners and those with sensitive skins. When you apply Niacinamide serum after Vitamin C, it will help other skincare products penetrate the skin and repair and replenish the skin.

Furthermore, separating Niacinamide and Vitamin C ensures they do not irritate the skin. Although you can use Niacinamide at any time of the day, you should at least be protecting the skin using an effective sunscreen to avoid the harmful rays of the sun. Alternatively, consider alternating them between mornings and nights.

For example, one morning, you could apply Vitamin C, and the following day, Niacinamide. An advantage of this approach is you will be taking your skincare treatment slow. That will allow your skin to adjust to the two ingredients gradually. The method can also work well if you have sensitive skin and cannot endure using both products daily.

You can mix Niacinamide and Vitamin C to form an effective skincare regimen. They help fight free radicals, boost collagen production, fade dark spots, brighten the complexion, moisturise skin, soothe irritations, and treat acne. Although the two ingredients cause a chemical reaction, it is slow or reversible and cannot compromise its effectiveness on the skin.

