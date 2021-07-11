Hajia Alima Mahama took time off to visit the sprint at their base in the United States

The sprint team made up of the 4x100 relay team have qualified for the Olympics

Ghana is eyeing a medal in spring after record breaking feat by the team

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghana's ambassador to the United States of America, Hajia Alima Mahama took time off her busy schedules to visit the sprint team ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games.

Hajia Alima Mahama spent time with the team currently based in the United States as preparations continue for the global showpiece this month in Tokyo.

In photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter, posted by the Ghana Athletics Association, Hajia Mahama is seen interacting with the athletes and inspiring them to go for gold at the event.

Ghana's ambassador to the US Hajia Alima Mahama visits sprint team ahead of Tokyo Olympics. SOURCE: Twitter/ @AthleticsGhana

Source: Twitter

Hajia Mahama also commended the coaches for the good work done so far, following record breaking achievements by Benjamin Azamati and Joseph Amoah.

The 4X100 meters relay team is made up of Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Manu and Joseph Paul Amoah and they will be joined by two swimmers and triple jumper Nadia Eke.

The team will leave for Tokyo in the coming days to join the rest of the Ghanaian contingent, who are already in Tokyo, to continue preparations for the Games.

Early this month, the management team and four members of the Ghana Olympic team left for Japan and are based in Inawashiro.

Three boxers Suleman Tetteh, Shakul Samir, Samuel Takyi and weightlifter Christian Amoah were the athletes that left Ghana and will be met by the rest of the team this week.

The West African country revered for it's prowess in sprint back in the days will be hoping to revive that spirit by grabbing some medals in Tokyo.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In a related Sports story, YEN.com.gh reported that, the Olympic team of Ghana has left the country for the summer Olympics games in Tokyo three weeks to the commencement of the global event.

The team left in the late hours of Wednesday June 30, 2021 and are expected to arrive in Japan on Thursday.

A contingent made up of four athletes and some management team members left the Kotoka international airport last night.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen