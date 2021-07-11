Copa America 2021 Final: Badu Kobi's Brazil win prophecy fails

- Badu-Kobi is being trolled on social media after his failed prophecy in the Copa America

- The controversial prophet prophesized a win for Brazil

- It turns out that Argentina was rather the winner of the final match

The final of the Copa America has ended with Argentina taking the cup. Yes, celebrations are underway across the world but for Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, the turnover was not what he prophesied.

Copa America Final: Badu Kobi's Brazil win prophecy fails

The controversial prophet is trending on social media because of his failed prophecy on the Copa America.

“ For the match that will happen between Brazil and Argentina, Brazil will win. Argentina will not win. Messi is a part of Argentina and he is a great footballer but the night is not for them,” he prophesied ahead of the match.

