- Kennedy Agyapong has alleged that Multimedia want to sabotage the NPP government

- The MP alleges that CEO of the MGL told him workers say the NPP “is not treating them well”

- His allegations follow hearings from the Ejura killing probe

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has alleged that the CEO of the Multimedia Group – owners of Joy FM and Joy News – had complained to him of the “NPP not treating them well”.

Responding to the revelations proceeding from the Ejura killings public committee hearing, the maverick politician alleged that Joy FM wants to sabotage the ruling government because, in his own words, “they are not paying them well”.

“Read my lips, your boss – my brother in law, told me plain that Joy FM workers said NPP government is not taking care of them and so they will sabotage them. The owner of the business told me plain. Tell your boss if I am lying. I told Gabby and the rest. I’ve met Joy FM workers at Gabby’s house, what were they doing there? You want to destroy the nation!,” he alleged.

The allegations from Kennedy Agyapong follows narratives by Joy News on the playout of the Ejura protests and subsequent military intervention which led to the death of two civilians.

Members of the Committee criticized the media for the narrative as many others raise concerns over the shift of the committee’s focus from the actual military intervention to press coverage of the event.

Meanwhile, the Multimedia Group is yet to respond to these far reaching allegations by Kennedy Agyapong.

Failed prophecy at Copa America Finals

The final of the Copa America has ended with Argentina taking the cup. Yes, celebrations are underway across the world but for Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, the turnover was not what he prophesied.

The controversial prophet is trending on social media because of his failed prophecy on the Copa America.

“For the match that will happen between Brazil and Argentina, Brazil will win. Argentina will not win. Messi is a part of Argentina and he is a great footballer but the night is not for them,” he prophesied ahead of the match.

Canadian girl kidnappings

An investigator who was looking into the kidnapping of two Canadian girls in Kumasi, has died.

Chief Inspector Mathew Anokye’s death was disclosed to the High Court in Accra by his successor, Detective Corporal Augustine Dery.

So far, four out of the eight suspected kidnappers have been freed. Two Canadian women who were on an exchange program were kidnapped in Kumasi. They were forced into a car by the kidnappers just when they stepped out of their apartments at the Silver Spring Avenue.

Meanwhile, the cause of the Chief Investigator’s death is yet to be known.

Stranded Ghanaians in Spain

Some passengers including Ghanaians are stranded in Malloca Spain after their KLΜ FLIGHT to Accra made an emergency landing there.

The cause for this emergency landing is yet unknown as some passengers suspect a mechanical fault o the KLM flight. The emergency landing caused so much frustration at Malloca especially whe the purpose of their flight have not been accomplished.

Meanwhile, officials from KLM in Ghana are yet to communicate what happened on the flight as investigations begin into the matter.

