Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger recently met with Ghanaian millionaire Cheddar

Rudiger visited Cheddar's office at Osu in Accra to present the businessman with his signed Chelsea jersey

Rudiger, who arrived in Ghana with Avram Grant for a holiday, has also met Nana Aba Anamoah

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has met Ghanaian millionaire Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar.

Rudiger, who is in Ghana on a holiday, visited the plush office of Cheddar on Oxford Street at Osu in Accra.

In a video of their meeting sighted by YEN.com.gh, Rudiger was seen presenting a Chelsea jersey with his name and number 2 at the back.

Speaking upon receipt, Cheddar expressed gratitude saying he was privileged to receive Rudiger's signed jersey.

"I just want to say thank you very much. I'm very much privileged for one of the greatest defenders of all time from Chelsea to sign his own t-shirt for me. I feel like this real black excellence..."

Rudiger smiled and replied that it was his pleasure adding that Cheddar was a big inspiration.

"It is a pleasure, you are big for us all..."

The video, which was first shared by Cheddar on his Instagram stories, has been reshared by the Instagram blog Sweet_Maame_Adwoa.

Nana Aba meets Rudiger

Meanwhile, GHOne TV and Starr FM General Manager, Nana Aba Anamoah, has also met with the Chelsea defender.

In a video shared by Nana Aba on her Instagram page, the broadcaster was seen standing with the Chelsea defender.

The two were all smiles as they chatted into the camera even though one could not hear what they were talking about because the sound for the video had been put off.

Rudiger's in Ghana

Rudiger who also plays for the German national team arrived in Ghana a few days after Die Mannschaft was eliminated from the Euro 2020 by England.

He arrived at the Kotoka Airport with a former coach of the Black Stars, Avram Grant, for holidays.

In a photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on social media, the UEFA Champions League winner is seen in the company of Avram Grant as they touched down at the Kotoko International Airport.

