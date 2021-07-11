Hearts of Oak win Ghana Premier League title after 11 year wait

The Phobians were crowned champions after a 1-1 draw against Liberty

Hearts pocket GHC 250,000 as champions of Ghana

Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak has won the Premier League title for the first time in eleven years despite a pulsating 1-1 draw against Liberty Professionals on Sunday.

The Rainbow club were crowned after picking a point in Accra with close rivals Asante Kotoko losing in Bechem.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was the hero for the Phobians after heading in the opener with a powerful header at the stroke of half time.

But the visitors, who are striving to survive, pulled parity with three minutes left after forward Kwame Paul scored from a header.

This is the first time in 11 years Hearts of Oak are winning the Ghana Premier League after several years of failed attempts.

The Accra Sports stadium erupted in eustasy after the final whistle was blown by the referee with fans going agog in jubilations.

Some sang while others shed tears of joy, seeing the club return to it's rightful place.

Hearts of Oak wasted no time in establishing their desire of winning the title after dominating the first half but had to wait until the final minute of half to break the deadlock.

With results in Bechem favouring them, the Accra based giants kept their composure but Kwame Paul made sure Hearts could only leave with a point.

