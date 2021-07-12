Stephen Appiah has celebrated Hearts of Oak's title triumph

The former Ghana captain played for Hearts before leaving for Europe

Hearts of Oak were crowned champions for the first time in 11 years

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah was not left out of the celebrations following Accra Hearts of Oak's league triumph on Sunday despite the 1-1 draw against Liberty Professionals.

The legendary ex-Ghana international started his career with the Phobians before moving to Europe at a very young age to continue his football dreams.

However, the Red, Yellow and Blue colours run through his veins as he reacted immediately with a tweet following the Accra-based club's success.

The footballer turned pundit tweeted, "Never Say Die" with the colours of the club above the team's motto.

Stephen Appiah is revered in Ghana for his inspiring role in the West African country's first appearance at a FIFA World Cup.

He led Ghana to the global football fiesta for the first time in Germany 2006, and the Black Stars reached the round of 16, where they were eliminated by five time champions Brazil.

Appiah enjoyed a stellar football career in Europe, playing for Udinese, Juventus, Fenerbache, Bologna, Cesena and Vojvodina.

Hearts of Oak were crowned champions of the Ghana Premier League for the first time in eleven years after a pulsating 1-1 draw against Liberty Professionals in Accra on Sunday.

Forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh broke the deadlock for the Rainbow club with a sweet header at the stroke of half time.

But the relegation threatened Liberty Professionals pulled parity with three minutes left through striker Kwame Paul.

The Phobians ended the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season with a trip to Sogakope to play WAFA.

