Ghana's vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has congratulated Hearts of Oak

Hearts were crowned Ghana Premier League champions after a draw against Liberty

The Phobians won their first Premier League title in 11 years

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has sent a congratulatory message to Accra Hearts of Oak after the club won the Premier League title on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

The Ghanaian giants won the Premier League title for the first time in eleven years despite a 1-1 draw against Liberty Professionals, following Kotoko's defeat to Bechem United.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia took to social media platform, Twitter, to send his message to the club.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia congratulates Hearts after winning Ghana Premier League. SOURCE: Twitter/ @HeartsOfOakGH @MBawumia

He also paid tribute to Bibiani Gold Stars after they secured Ghana Premier League promotion with two games to spare in Zone Two of the Division One League.

"Even more important than tonight’s Euro cup final. Congratulations to Accra Hearts of Oak for winning the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League," he wrote.

"I also congratulate Bibiani Goldstars FC on their historic qualification from Zone Two of the Division One League to the Premiership," added the Vice President.

Bibiani Gold Stars lead Zone Two of the Division One League with six points and with a head-to-head rule advantage over Skyy FC, meaning regardless of the outcome of the final two games, they will be in the topflight next season.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak will represent Ghana in next season's CAF Champions League and it will be their first time in over a decade.

The Phobians' last success on the continental stage was winning the CAF Confederation Cup in 2004, beating fierce rivals Asante Kotoko on penalties in Kumasi.

The Rainbow club have the chance of winning the double after reaching the quarter finals of the FA Cup with victory over Accra Young Wise last week.

The legendary ex-Ghana international started his career with the Phobians before moving to Europe at a very young age to continue his football dreams.

However, the Red, Yellow and Blue colours run through his veins as he reacted immediately with a tweet following the Accra-based club's success.

Source: Yen