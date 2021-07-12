Nana Aba Anamoah has posted a question by way of reminding President Nana Akufo-Addo about the GHc 3 million promised for a set of conjoined twins

The amount was being solicited through social media campaigns when the government intervened to cover the cost

However, an exact update is yet to be given on when exactly the money will be doled out for the surgery

Famous Ghanaian TV Personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has sent a subtle reminder to the government by tagging President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a Twitter post.

This is in respect to a promise that was made earlier by the government, indicating that GHc 3 million will be given out to cover the cost of a surgery to separate conjoined twins who are at the Accra Regional Hospital.

As YEN.com.gh earlier reported, the president's intervention came after massive social media campaigns to solicit funds to be able to pay for the operation to separate the twins.

Part of that was a campaign chiefly led by famous social media influencer, Kalyjay, encouraging the general public to donate at least GHc 5.00 as that can help raise the amount for the surgery.

Since the news came out that the government was taking up the cost, the media has not had any further information regarding when exactly this will take place.

This appears to be the clarification that Nana Aba Anamoah was seeking by making the Tweet.

A medical expert earlier revealed in a YEN report that the GHc 3 million needed will not only help the twins undergo the surgery but will also help to put Ghana on a higher pedestal in terms of healthcare.

"We may need to bring on board some experienced experts from outside Ghana which will help develop our human resource and many meaningful collaborations will be formed for future projects," the unnamed medical doctor stated.

According to seattlechildrens.org, Siamese or conjoined twins formed from one fertilized egg that separated incompletely into two identical babies.

