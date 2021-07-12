Bonucci has been spotted in a video making fun of England after Italy's Euro 2020 win

He was seen in a video shouting "it's coming to Rome" during celebrations

Italy defeated England 3-2 on penalties after the game ended 1-1 after extra-time

Bonucci equalised for Italy after Luke Shaw put England ahead in the first half

Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci was seen in a new video mocking the English national team and England fans after his side defeated England 3-2 on penalties on Sunday night.

Two stunning saves from Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma denied Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho from scoring to help the Azzurri win.

It was a pulsating game that ended 1-1 after Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw opened the scoring for the Three Lions with a volley from close range after connecting with Kieran Trippier's inch perfect cross in the first half.

Leonardo Bonucci leveled the scores for the Italians in the second half after tapping in from close range after England failed to deal with a corner-kick.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Bonucci is seen shouting into a camera "It's coming to Rome" multiple times during the Azzuri's celebration after the game.

In other news, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, the founder of Glorious Wave Chapel International, has set himself up for trolls on social media.

Ahead of the game, Badu Kobi had prophesied in his church that the Three Lions were going to win what would have been their first silverware since the 1966 World Cup.

The match ended 1-1 after extra time with Italy going on to win 3-2 on penalties with England missing the last three of their kicks.

