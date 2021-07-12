Fine lines and wrinkles: Difference between the two and how to get rid of them

No doubt, fine lines and wrinkles are becoming a concern to many people today, especially among older people. Although these are common with old age, those who understand better can alter some of these changes on the skin. While we can't stop the clock, we can minimise the toll our skin has to pay to age, especially when it comes to the fine lines and wrinkles under the eyes.

Fine lines and wrinkles are common defects on people's faces. Photo: @free-photos

Fine lines and wrinkles are common defects on people's faces nowadays. However, most people fail to tell the difference between these two. If you are concerned about whether wrinkles and fine lines are beginning to appear on your face, then it's time to know more about it and learn some tips on how to look healthy.

Fine lines and wrinkles: meaning and difference

Fine lines are grooves that appear after repeated gesturing movements over a long time. The skin is marked by making this constant movement with the face muscles, forming a deep indentation. Fine line first appears at a very young age in the form of a line, but they become deep scars over time.

On the other hand, wrinkles occur as a result of ageing and the sagging of the skin. Over the years, the skin’s natural regeneration slows down, decreasing collagen and elastin formation, thus losing the skin’s firmness. As a result, the most frequent places where the first wrinkles appear are on the eyelids.

The formation processes of fine lines and wrinkles are different. Besides fine lines being the initial warnings of wrinkles, they are also temporal, while wrinkles are a permanent distortion of the skin. Also, fine lines are very mild, while wrinkles are deeper set.

Types of wrinkles

Several studies have shown these folds can be classified into three different categories: static, dynamic, and gravitational folds.

1. Static folds

These are those little parallel lines, which disappear when the skin is tightened. They can occur on the face or anywhere on the body, including the chest and back of the shoulder.

2. Dynamic expression lines

They show up from repeated facial muscle movements that cause folds on the skin, becoming more permanent. They usually appear around the mouth, eyes, and forehead.

3. Gravitational folds

They are the folds that occur naturally with age as the skin loses structure and begins to sag. As the name suggests, time and gravitational pull cause the gravitational folds.

But then, do fine lines become wrinkles? Over time, fine lines can develop into wrinkles. For example, the most common lines are the fine lines on the forehead when we frown. After some time, wrinkles can develop due to continue frowning.

Another area where fine lines can occur is the crow’s feet and sides of the mouth when smiling, resulting in folds over time.

Causes of fine lines and wrinkles

There are several causes of fine lines and folds in people's faces, and the chiefest of them is the lack of collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid in the skin. The presence of these materials helps to support other skin structures, making them firm and elastic. However, the disintegration of these fibres may cause the skin to lose its firmness, structure, and tone.

In addition, pollution of water and food can result in the wearing away of collagen. Pollution such as free radicals in an exhaust, fumes, and smoke can cause damage, leading to folds and other related skin diseases.

Old man with fine lines. Photo: @skullman

Another cause of fine lines and wrinkles is the exposure of the skin to harmful UV rays. Genetic factors resulting from an individual's gene coding and hereditary may also be another factor that may cause wrinkles and fine lines.

How to prevent wrinkles

Comprehensive measures include:

Protection of the skin from the sun.

Using products with built-in sunscreen.

Anti-wrinkle exercises.

Also, it would be best if you gave up alcohol and smoking, eat more fresh vegetables and fruits rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that prevent ageing of the body. Other ways of preventing wrinkles are:

Sleep well

Lack of adequate sleep makes the body produce excess cortisol, a hormone that breaks down skin cells. However, when you sleep well, you will produce more human growth hormone that helps skin remain thick and less likely to fold.

Sleep on your back

It will interest you to know that your sleeping posture can impact your skin. Certain positions can etch sleep lines into the surface of the skin and may not go after you wake up.

Also, sleeping on your side can increase folds on your cheeks and chin, while sleeping face-down can give you a furrowed brow. Therefore, consider sleeping on your back to reduce fold formation.

Don't wash your face too much

Tap water has a way of stripping skin of its natural barrier oils and moisture, which could protect against folds. So, when you wash them off too often, you are simply washing away protection. Instead, consider cleansing the face, except your soap contains moisturisers.

What is the best treatment for fine lines and wrinkles?

There are various foundations in the market, but it is best to take care of your face with an SPF cream. These creams moisturise your skin and increase the collagen present. So what is the best foundation for fine lines and wrinkles, or how best do you treat them? Note the following:

Bellaterra cosmetics makeup primer

This may not be the best primer for wrinkles and fine lines, but it remains one of the most effective ones in the market. It fills the spaces and other imperfections temporarily. Although it does not automatically smoothen the face, it minimises the appearance of folds.

Alastin Restorative Eye Treatment

One of the most recommended eye creams for fine lines and wrinkles is this multi-tasker. Many people see it as the best eye cream for fine lines and wrinkles. It is a lotion with a unique formula that effectively addresses fine lines and wrinkles and other common eye anxieties like dark circles and puffiness.

Negative external influences mostly cause fine lines and wrinkles in people, hence the need to start caring for the skin early. Nevertheless, irrespective of age, the effectiveness in removing fine lines and wrinkles depends on their nature and depth.

